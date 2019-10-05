Classy David De Gea tweets his support after Hugo Lloris suffers serious injury for Tottenham

Hugo Lloris sustained what appeared to be a serious injury to his arm in Tottenham’s clash with Brighton on Saturday and the well wishes soon flooded in.

It was the Tottenham’s captain initial mistake which led to the incident, as he seemingly misjudged a cross and stumbled back into his own goal.

Unfortunately for the Frenchman, replays showed that he landed awkwardly on his arm as he tried to catch his fall, but painfully it appeared as though his weight bent his arm backwards.

Having needed to be stretchered off while being given oxygen, it looks as though he could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Manchester United ace David De Gea showed his class though as seen in his tweet below, as he immediately posted on social media after the incident to show that he was praying for Lloris in the hope that he makes a speedy recovery.

Time will tell how long the Spurs ace will be sidelined for as further scans and tests will undoubtedly be carried out to determine the full extent of the problem.

However, based on the replays and the pain on his face after his fall, it looks as though it could be a serious one and he’ll undoubtedly have the full support of everyone at the club and his peers judging from De Gea’s tweet on his road to recovery.