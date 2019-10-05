Real Madrid face Granada on Saturday as Zinedine Zidane looks to ensure his side remain top of the standings in La Liga.

Los Blancos were held in midweek by Club Brugge in the Champions League as they continue to falter in Europe and question marks are raised over their ability to compete for major trophies this season.

While they’ve started pretty well domestically, they haven’t been entirely convincing, and so Zidane will hope that they can deliver a top performance and secure another three points ahead of the international break.

Madrid have announced their squad for the encounter, with many of the usual suspects getting the nod as Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos are all included.

However, there was a mixed reaction from fans, as seen in the tweets below, when it came to the exclusion of Vinicius Jr and Lucas Vazquez.

The snub of the former didn’t go down particularly well, while there was delight amongst some supporters that Vazquez wasn’t included as he has seemingly frustrated them with his performances so far this season.

According to Marca, there are no injury problems for the duo as they appear to have simply been left out with a separate list of injured stars noted. In turn, it remains to be seen what reasoning Zidane gives for the snubs while he has key decisions to make on his starting XI due to absences.

One of Eder Militao or Alvaro Odriozola will play at left-back given their current injury crisis in that department, but there is undoubtedly still plenty of quality running through the entire side as they will fancy their chances of picking up another win this weekend.

? Our 19-man squad for the match against @GranadaCdeF! Tell us who would be in your starting XI! ?#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/8BApd2awdN — Real Madrid C.F. ???? (@realmadriden) October 4, 2019

Noo vazquez and courtios holaaaaaaaaaa ????????????????? #HalaMadrid — youssef (@youssef95039214) October 4, 2019

Where is Vinicius Jr???? — Firas Hijjawi (@hijjawi_firas) October 4, 2019

WTF has Vinicius not made the list??? — obiora (@obiekudz) October 4, 2019

What happened to @viniciusjr ? — caleb dany wesley (@calebdanywesley) October 5, 2019

No Vazquez YESSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!! — Ødeball (@PrimeOdegaard) October 4, 2019

Where is vini? — OMGItzJens (@Nepmafia) October 4, 2019