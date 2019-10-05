Crystal Palace youngster Kian Flanagan has been on trial at Doncaster Rovers as he could earn himself a switch further down the line, according to boss Darren Moore.

As we previously reported, Flanagan hit out at Palace last month as he believed that the club was holding back his development by not allowing him to go out on loan rather than continue to play for the U23s side.

Given he’s the reigning U23 Player of the Year, that would suggest that he’s done all he can at that level and so the 20-year-old either needs the step up to senior level or a move elsewhere to gain experience and crucial playing time to further his qualities.

In a bid to do that, it seems as though he has been busy trying to impress Doncaster this past week, and Moore was keen to leave the door open to a possible move in the future, be it a loan or permanent swoop for the talented youngster.

“He’s a good player, a very very good player. We’ve been pleased to have him here and train with us,” he is quoted as saying by BBC Radio Sheffield.

“You look at these players because not all the development players, even though they’re good, there is a change from that level into first-team (football) and the front line.

“Kian is one of them we’ve identified. We’ve had a closer look at him and he’s had a good week. I hope he’s enjoyed the week training here. We’ve certainly enjoyed having him. He’s had a good look at us, we’ve had a good look at him.

“And we’ll see (what happens) later on down the line, in the season, because as you know in this industry things change very, very quickly.”

“Possible, possible. It’s a possible [long-term move in January]. But it’s not a guarantee. For me to say yes now would be wrong. Again, it’s an opportunity to look at him and that’s as far as it goes.”