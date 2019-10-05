‘End of road for this team’ and ‘club have let him down’ – BT Sport pundits react to another major setback for Tottenham

Tottenham suffered another big blow on Saturday as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at Brighton to cap off a miserable week for the club.

It came after their heavy 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and so things are seemingly starting to unravel for Spurs.

As seen in the video below, BT Sport pundits Joe Cole and Jermaine Jenas provided their immediate thoughts after the game and both conceded that it could be time for some difficult decisions at Tottenham.

While Cole ultimately believes that this run has come to an end with the current set up, he did go on to largely blame the players and the hierarchy rather than Pochettino for the mess that is developing at the club on the pitch.

As for Jenas, he pointed the finger at the club’s management and the powers that be, as ultimately Pochettino wasn’t given the type of backing over the summer to turn the club into genuine contenders for major trophies after reaching the Champions League final, in his opinion.

Further, coupled with key players on expiring contracts, it has to be said that it should arguably come as no real surprise that Tottenham finally seem to slipping off the pace after being so impressive in recent years, and so time will now tell whether or not they stick with Pochettino, and hope that he can turn things around after the international break.