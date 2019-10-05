Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has suggested that his side could get a timely injury boost from Jordi Alba for their clash against Sevilla.

The Catalan giants will look to secure all three points ahead of the international break as they know a win could move them up to second place.

Having put together a three-game winning streak across all competitions, things may well be starting to click into place for Valverde’s men as they try to build some momentum and get themselves in contention for more major honours this season.

In order to have the best possible chance of keeping that winning run going, the Spanish tactician will be desperate to have all of his key players available and fully fit, and it appears as though Alba could be in with a shout of making his comeback from injury on Sunday night.

“There is the possibility that Jordi Alba is included, even the game tomorrow, we’ll see, he has trained with us and has been fine,” he said, as noted by Mundo Deportivo. “We have to wait [for the afternoon training session on Saturday].”

Given how vital the Spaniard is both defensively and going forward, Barcelona will hope that he is passed fit to feature, although perhaps it might be the sensible decision to avoid rushing him back and risking aggravating his injury issue.

Time will tell what decision Valverde makes, but ultimately it’s a major boost in itself that Alba’s return this weekend is even being discussed at all as with Junior Firpo also sidelined currently, Nelson Semedo filled the void in midweek in the Champions League against Inter.