Robbie Savage has hailed Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and feels that the former Liverpool and Celtic boss has what it takes to manage top European clubs.

The 46-year-old joined the Foxes in February following the sacking of Claude Puel. Leicester City who were 12th in the Premier League table when Rodgers joined them, finished last season in ninth position.

The Foxes have had a pretty decent start to the 2019/20 season as they are currently third in the league standings behind Liverpool and Manchester City. Under Rodgers, the Premier League side have won ten of their 19 matches so far and given their current form, they have a fair chance of finishing in the Top six at least.

Savage feels that the Northern Irishman can lead Leicester City to the Champions League and his next managerial job should be in one of Europe’s top clubs. In his column for the Mirror, the Welshman wrote: “Brendan Rodgers is leading Leicester City back into the Champions League – and he is a future Manchester United manager. Don’t get me wrong: When I say Rodgers is destined for high office at United, I am NOT saying Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be sacked. I am not in favour of football’s hiring-and-firing culture, and Solskjaer deserves time.

“But I’ve been so impressed by the job Rodgers has done since he took over at the King Power eight months ago that I’m convinced Leicester can finish in the top four. The team he has built is so well-drilled, and so easy on the eye, that I would fancy them to beat Claudio Ranieri’s 5,000-1 title-winning miracles of 2016. And Rodgers’ track record suggests not only that he was right to leave Celtic earlier this year – but his next job should be at one of Europe’s top clubs.”

Rodgers has so far done a brilliant job at Leicester City and there’s every chance of him guiding the Foxes to European competition next season.

The Foxes take on Liverpool today and it will be a tough game for them. Even though the Reds are heavy favorites to win, Leicester City are bound to give them a run for their money.