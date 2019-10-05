Noel Whelan has heaped praise on Liverpool star Sadio Mane and feels that the Senegalese winger is now worth £150 million.

Mane has become an integral player for the Reds since joining the club from Southampton in 2016. So far, he has amassed 66 goals and 23 assists in 133 appearances across all competitions. Last season, Mane was the joint-top scorer in the Premier League with 22 goals and was included in the Champions League Team of the Season after helping Liverpool win the title.

SEE MORE: Liverpool injury update: Reds duo ruled out of Leicester clash, key ace could make long-awaited return

The 27-year-old has started 2019/20 brilliantly, netting seven goals and providing an assist in ten appearances across all competitions so far.

Whelan hailed Mane for his performances and feels that he is worth £150 million now. Speaking to Football Insider, the former Premier League forward said: “What a player, he’s incredible. He is so dangerous, the worst nightmare for any defender. Everyone talks about Mohamed Salah but Mane looks the man and the biggest threat of all.

“He’s so quick and elusive, and unpredictable, too. He scores goals from inside and outside the box, sets them up, takes players on. He can do everything. He would walk into every team in the world – Man City, Real Madrid. Anyone. He is worth £150million now. His commodity is massive at the moment.”

Mane is certainly among the best players in the world now thanks to his performances for Liverpool in the past couple of years. Given his present form, there is every chance of him winning a Ballon d’Or at some point in his career. As for his value, the 27-year-old is certainly worth £150 million but given his importance, Liverpool wont be too eager to let him go.

Mane will hope to find the net today when the Reds take on Leicester City at Anfield.