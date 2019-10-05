Jurgen Klopp slammed Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury for his tackle on Salah against Liverpool today, one that forced the Reds forward to be taken off in the second half.

Klopp’s side maintained their 100% start to the season this afternoon, after they beat Leicester 2-1 at Anfield thanks to goals from Milner and Mane.

Despite the win, not everything went the home side’s way during the match, as Salah was forced off in the second half with what looked like an injury following a tackle from Choudhury.

Following the match, Klopp took some time to comment on Salah and Choudhury’s incident, stating that “It’s a challenge I really don’t understand. It’s dangerous as hell. He has to calm down in situations like this, it is not the first time. He is a super player, top development, but these kind of challenges – no!”

Should Salah end up being out for a significant period of time, it’ll come as a huge blow for the Merseyside club, as the Egyptian is one of the club’s most important players.

If this ends up being the case, we assume Klopp’s fury regarding on the challenge will get even worse, as it could see one of his star men ruled out for some time.

It’ll be interesting to see if any retrospective action is taken on Choudhury for this tackle, or whether the FA allow him to get away with it.