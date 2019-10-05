“It’s not good news”: Pochettino issues injury update on Hugo Lloris after freak accident

There’s nothing worse than seeing someone go down with a fairly innocuous looking injury before seeing them receive a lot of treatment on the pitch. Obviously it’s not going to be good news, but it can take time to find out the full extent of the injury.

Spurs have had a truly terrible week, compounded by a convincing loss to Brighton today. Keeper Hugo Lloris stayed down after an early error gifted Brighton the lead. He landed awkwardly and had to be stretchered off.

The BBC reported on some comments from Mauricio Pochettino has he gave an update on his keeper’s condition. He said: “It’s not good news from the hospital.”

They go on to confirm a statement from the club went into more details. It read: “Assessment will continue this coming week to ascertain the full extent of the injury and the length of time he will require to undergo rehabilitation.”

The report goes on to suggest that the Frenchman suffered a dislocated elbow so it certainly sounds like he will be out for a long time. It’s awful timing for him with the season underway and an upcoming European Championships next Summer.

On a pure footballing note it also severely weakens Spurs until he comes back. The only real alternative is Paulo Gazzaniga, who doesn’t have a great deal of senior football under his belt. He’s 27, yet he’s never played more than nine games in a Premier League season.

If he goes down injured then there will be real problems. The third choice seems to be listed as Alfie Whiteman, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them bring in a free agent over the next few weeks.

Obviously we hope Lloris returns to action shortly, but it doesn’t sound like this will be a short term injury.