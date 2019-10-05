Juventus and Inter will reportedly face a transfer battle next year as they have both set their sights on Fiorentina ace Federico Chiesa.

The 21-year-old has made an impressive start to the campaign with two goals and four assists in seven appearances as he continues to display real quality in the final third with his technical ability, creativity and eye for goal.

However, with that form in mind, it is also seemingly attracting interest from elsewhere as while he is also a key figure at international level already too, Chiesa certainly appears to have a bright future ahead of him.

According to Calciomercato, not only does the Italian forward remain a top target for Juventus, but it’s added that the Bianconeri could now face the threat of competition from Inter for his signature.

The two bitter rivals meet on the pitch on Sunday night in the first Derby d’Italia of the campaign, with Antonio Conte and his side looking to make a big statement as they hope to topple the Turin giants in the Serie A title race this season.

Time will tell if they can show the quality and consistency to do so, but ultimately it could also have consequences in the transfer market next year if they do emerge as the new leading force in Serie A as it could convince targets like Chiesa to choose them over a switch to Turin.

It surely won’t be cheap to prise Chiesa away from Fiorentina though, as owner Rocco Commisso noted this past summer that not even a bid of €100m would convince him to sell his prized asset, as per Calciomercato.

If the player himself pushed for an exit, that could perhaps change their stance. However, it would appear as though either Juventus or Inter will have to dig deep into their pockets to get their man.