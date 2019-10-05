Liverpool made English football league history today, as Jurgen Klopp’s side scored a last-minute winner to beat Leicester City at Anfield.

Goals from Mane and Milner, the latter from the penalty spot, helped Liverpool achieve their 17th successive league win, and their eight successive league win this season, as the Reds opened the gap over Man City to a huge eight points.

It was a nervy finish at Anfield, one that required a 95th minute penalty from midfielder Milner in order to separate the two sides.

The win now means that Klopp’s side have won all eight games they’ve played in the Premier League so far this year, something that means they’ve now won 24 points out of a possible 24.

Following the win, LFC almost made English football history, as they became the first side ever to win their first eight league games in a season on more than once occasion, with the other instance of this occurring in 1990.

8 – Liverpool have become just the seventh side in history to win each of their opening eight matches to an English top-flight season – and the first to achieve the feat on two occasions having also done so in 1990-91. Behemoth. pic.twitter.com/6Igrfx5T40 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 5, 2019

Given that they play both Spurs and Man United just after the international break, it’ll be interesting to see just how long Liverpool can keep this run going for.

Should they beat both Spurs and United, they’d be on 19 consecutive wins, which’d mean they’d break the record for most consecutive wins in the Premier League, eclipsing the 18 wins Man City managed two seasons ago.

However, before Reds can be dreaming of that, there’s the small task of a trip to Old Trafford up next, one that may not be as easy as it sounds despite the Red Devils’ shaky form recently…