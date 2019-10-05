Loads of Liverpool fans troll Ayoze Perez for pre-match tweet following full-time altercation with Robertson

Liverpool fans had a field day on Twitter this evening, as they hounded Ayoze Perez for a tweet he sent out before the game following an altercation he had with Andy Robertson at full time.

Liverpool beat Leicester 2-1 at Anfield this afternoon, with a last-minute penalty from midfielder James Milner proving to be the difference between the two sides come full time.

Following the final whistle a bust-up between both teams seemed to occur on the pitch, with the main culprits of this being Perez and Robertson.

Perez seemed to have a go at most of Liverpool’s team, with the Spaniard going after Robertson, and fellow Reds star Adam Lallana.

And following this, LFC fans have been having a great time trolling the Leicester man on Twitter for a tweet he sent out prior to kick off.

As seen below, Perez posted a tweet that stated “We are ready to fight”, something that he took a little too literally come full time.

IT'S MATCHDAY! ?Huge game for us and for our fans! We are ready to fight! ????? #LivLei ? pic.twitter.com/qd4qK3eQ31 — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) October 5, 2019

And after the on-pitch altercation was settled, LFC fans trolled Perez hard for his tweet, one that he now probably regrets in hindsight!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHHAHQHAVSHAJS — JJ (@JJ_Dhillon) October 5, 2019

Where you crying because @andrewrobertso5 wouldn’t give you his shirt ?? LLLL — Everton wives run for ur lives (@Firm9no) October 5, 2019

Well, by fight, he literally meant fight. — Piku (@PrakashGalani08) October 5, 2019