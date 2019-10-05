Man United are set to be without seven first team starts for their trip to Newcastle this weekend, after their squad were seen boarding a plane ahead of tomorrow’s match.

United take on the Magpies at St James’ Park tomorrow afternoon, as they look to get back to winning ways in the league following their 1-1 draw with Arsenal earlier this week.

And it seems like United are already facing an uphill task in their attempts to beat Newcastle tomorrow given that they’re set to be without a number of first team stars.

As per the Manchester Evening News, all of Bailly, Lingard, Martial, Pogba, Wan-Bissaka, Jones and Shaw weren’t seen travelling with the rest of the club’s first team squad for their match on Sunday, something that suggests they’ve all been left at home by Solskjaer.

Given this, it seems like the Red Devils will be very thin on the ground for their match vs Newcastle tomorrow afternoon, something that’ll come as a big blow for the club, as they look to turn their recent poor form around.

United have won just two of their seven league outings this season, something that has lead to a number of fans calling for manager Solskjaer to be sacked in the near future.

The Red Devils desperately need to win tomorrow in order to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, and to relieve some of the pressure from Solskjaer’s shoulders.

However, that task’s been made a lot more difficult following the news that United’ll be without a number of their most important players…