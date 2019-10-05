Man Utd have reportedly set their sights on Aleksandr Sobolev as the Krylia Sovetov forward could be a solution to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s problems in attack.

The 22-year-old has been in good form so far this season having bagged eight goals and three assists in just 12 games for the Russian outfit.

Coupled with United’s need for attacking reinforcements given their lack of goals thus far, the Red Devils certainly need to address that issue and could see Sobolev as a solution.

According to The Sun, the Russian ace has been added to Solskjaer’s transfer shortlist, with the likes of Callum Wilson and Mario Mandzukic also specifically named.

It’s added by the Sun that Man Utd have sent scouts to watch him, while it could take an offer of over £15m to convince his current club to sell.

On one hand, Sobolev could suit the strategy that United are adopting in terms of building a long-term plan with young, hungry players who have the potential to go on and become top players.

We saw that with the signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka this past summer, while a number of youth products are being given a chance by the Norwegian tactician to prove that they can produce at the top level.

However, it could be argued that Man Utd need to careful and must strike a balance to ensure that they can compete both in the short term and long term, as they surely can’t continue to fall so far behind their rivals for much longer.

With that in mind, Mandzukic would perhaps be the safe bet given his experience and track record, but Sobolev certainly looks a talent and a potentially exciting addition for United, but time will tell if they can strike a deal for him if he emerges as their top choice.