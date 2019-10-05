Man Utd are reportedly in pole position to sign Mario Mandzukic in January as he continues to be linked with an exit from Juventus in the New Year.

It’s been a difficult start to the new season for the Red Devils, as they sit in 10th place in the Premier League table after seven games with just nine points on the board.

In those seven outings, they’ve managed just nine goals, with four of those coming in the same game against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the campaign.

In turn, that is a clear weakness in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad as the Man Utd boss perhaps made a mistake in not looking to bolster his attacking options this past summer especially after allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave.

Injuries to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial haven’t helped, and it has led to the squad looking a little thin which could end up being costly.

According to Calciomercato though, they could be in a strong position to address that problem in January as it’s suggested that Man Utd are in pole position to sign Mandzukic as he continues to seek an exit and has rejected a lucrative move to Qatar.

Instead, a switch to Old Trafford could now be the ideal opportunity that he is looking for to play a more prominent role having seemingly been frozen out in Turin by Maurizio Sarri so far this season.

At 33 years of age, the Croatian stalwart isn’t a long-term solution and he isn’t a prolific presence in the final third. However, he does offer experience, a different dynamic and depth, and at this point it seems as though Man Utd could certainly do with adding him to their squad for the second half of the campaign.