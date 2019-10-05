Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been forced to deactivate his Twitter account due to the waves of abuse he’s received given United’s poor from.

The fallout from Manchester United’s goalless draw with AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League seems to have pushed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the edge.

The Red Devils club legend has deactivated his Twitter account, it’s likely that this is down to the massive amounts of abuse that Solskjaer has received since United’s form plummeted.

According to the Daily Star, while the account with over 120 thousand followers (@olegs26_ole) wasn’t verified with a blue tick, this is thought to be the Norwegian’s account as it was followed by the likes of Ashley Young.

Fans discovered that the 46-year-old deactivated his account earlier today:

You can say a lot about Ole Solskjær, and perhaps he is not the right coach for Man United, but I genuinely find him one of the kindest managers in football to listen to. Always humble, friendly, and very kind. Him deactivating on Twitter (most probably cause of abuse) is so sad. pic.twitter.com/U2ExJzXJIK — AFC Ajax ? (@TheEuropeanLad) October 5, 2019

Solskjaer will be hoping to get his side back to winning ways in their crucial clash with relegation candidates Newcastle tomorrow afternoon.

The Red Devils need to come away from St James’ Park with a win, this will give the side a boost heading into the international break.

If the Manchester outfit can’t beat the Magpies tomorrow, it’s hard to believe that they’ll have what it takes to finish in the top six this season.

The Premier League giants are currently 10th in the league table, winning just two games from seven so far this season.

Rightfully some fans have jumped to Solskjaer’s defence, hitting out at vicious trolls:

Our own manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has deactivated his Twitter account because of the amount of abuse he's recieved from our 'fans'. You should all be ashamed of yourselves, this club is rotting and the fans are currently playing a huge part. Grow up and support the club. — Joe (@Joe2905_) October 5, 2019

Okay just saw Solskjær deactivated his twitter. Are you serious? What kinda fans sends abuse to a club legend. Yes he hasnt been the best for us but it doesnt justifice abuse from our fans. Especially when he was such an important player for us. Embarrasment of a fanbase. — Andreas Grymyr (@AndreasGrymyr) October 5, 2019

Solskjaer have deactivated his twitter account, probably because people have been abusing him online.. Every single person involved should be ashamed! #mufc pic.twitter.com/wN8wypHAnc — United Daily (@UnitedDaily9) October 5, 2019

It’s very disappointing to see things turn this sour. Whatever is said about Solskjaer’s managerial ability, there’s absolutely no doubt that the Norwegian is a class act that deserves respect from the club’s fans.

Solskjaer always acts respectably on and off the pitch and it’s disgusting to see that he’s been treated like this.

All football fans should take a moment to remember that criticism and light-hearted banter towards players and manager is usual in today’s world, however downright abuse is crossing the line.