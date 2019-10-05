Real Madrid went into their clash with Granada on Saturday with injury problems, and Zinedine Zidane was given another in the first half.

Goals from Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard ensured that Los Blancos were in a comfortable position at the break as they look to secure all three points and remain top of the La Liga standings heading into the international break.

However, having been forced to play Dani Carvajal at left-back given the absences of Marcelo, Nacho Fernandez and Ferland Mendy, Real Madrid will have been hoping to go a game without a fresh injury blow being suffered.

Unfortunately for them, that wasn’t to be on Saturday as Mundo Deportivo note how Toni Kroos was forced off after 34 minutes with what appeared to be a muscle injury.

Further, it was serious enough for him to head straight down the tunnel and back to the dressing room as he didn’t stick around on the bench for treatment.

It remains to be seen whether or not it’s a serious issue that could sideline him, although with the international break to follow this weekend, it could be an ideal time for him to sit out and recover from a possible injury blow rather than risk aggravating the problem for Germany.

Time will tell how that situation plays out, but the focus for now for Real Madrid will be on sealing a win over Granada and getting back to winning ways after being held by Club Brugge in the Champions League in midweek.