Liverpool fans can breath a sigh of relief, as it looks like Mohamed Salah’s injury isn’t as serious as first thought.

The Reds superstar, who’s been key for Klopp’s side so far this year, was forced off in the second half following a challenge from Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury, one which seemed to injury the Egyptian.

The home side went on to win the match 2-1, however that wouldn’t have stopped them from fretting about Salah potentially being out for a significant length of time following this incident.

However, according to journalist David Maddocks, it seems like LFC fans will be able to sleep easy tonight.

As per Maddocks, Salah’s injury isn’t too serious, and isn’t as bad as some feared at first, news that’ll definitely come as a huge relief to Klopp and Co.

Good news for #LFC – Salah took a bad knock at the end of game, but initial checks have shown injury not serious – not as bad as first appeared. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) October 5, 2019

If Salah were to be out for an extended period of time, it’d come as a huge blow for the Merseyside club, as the former Chelsea man is one of the club’s best and most influential players.

However following this news, it seems like Salah is only set for a small stint on the sidelines, if that, following his side’s match vs Leicester this afternoon.

Given that there’s now a two-week international break to undergo, it seems like Salah could even be available for LFC’s next match in the league, which comes at Old Trafford against Man United.

Liverpool fans will be desperately hoping Salah is declared fit for that match, as their side look to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League table following their win against Leicester today.