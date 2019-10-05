The upcoming game between Newcastle and Manchester United is an odd one when it comes to the managers. Both are becoming increasingly under pressure and it starts to feel like a truly terrible result and performance could see them sacked.

Particularly in the case of Steve Bruce, Newcastle fans might almost be willing to accept another thumping if it saw him get sacked, but Solskjaer still feels like he has the backing of the board and fans.

The Norwegian certainly needs to improve things on the pitch, the current squad hasn’t been living up to expectations so the only alternatives he has just now is to promote more younger players.

James Garner has been the absolute standout in the U23 side this season, he controls the midfield and scores goals. He also scored the only goal as the U23’s beat the senior Lincoln City team last week.

This has led to the Manchester Evening News tipping him to play against Newcastle this weekend. It sounds like Paul Pogba is injured so somebody will need to step in. The main senior alternative is Fred but he still doesn’t look close to being good enough for a top Premier League club.

The report even goes on to suggest he could be the next Michael Carrick. While that might be a bit much, he certainly looks like he has the ability to play at the top level.

It would be a very brave decision to go into a huge game with a midfield anchored by Garner and Scott McTominay, but Solskjaer has been brave when it comes to giving chances to the young players so it wouldn’t be a total shock to see it happen.

It certainly looks like he needs to change something, so this would be the most logical chance to take.