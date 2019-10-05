Photo: Hilarious and terrifying face swap of Klopp and Firmino will give you nightmares

It really shouldn’t be that funny or terrifying when you swap a couple of faces about. They always tend to look a bit odd but this one is utterly terrifying.

It really shows wonderfully white Jurgen Klopp’s teeth are, but the combination of Firmino’s hairstyle and earrings cannot be unseen:

It’s been a brilliant day for Liverpool fans after a dramatic late win over Leicester City saw them extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

It’s still only October, but there doesn’t seem to be any team that look capable of stopping them just now.