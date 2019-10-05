It’s not a particularly ground breaking piece of life advice, but if you are involved in a car crash don’t think you can run away and get away with it. It looks like the law has caught up with one Premier League footballer.

According to an exclusive in The Mirror, part of Jordon Ibe’s car was found in the wreckage of a cafe after a car had ploughed through the front of it. They claim the entire shop front is wrecked and there could be some structural damage to the building too.

The story goes on to suggest that police only managed to link Ibe’s vehicle to the accident weeks after it happened, due to a wing mirror belonging to his car being found in the wreckage.

There’s not any real indication on what will happen next for the Bournemouth player, but this sounds like a very serious issue if he’s crashed and run away from it. At this point it seems the club are declining to comment on the matter and the police are still investigating.

The winger has featured a couple of times in the Premier League so far this season, but he doesn’t look like being a regular feature in the first team just now.

A lot may depend on the outcome of this investigation, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave The Cherries in January in search of more first team football.