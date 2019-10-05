We seem to be in a situation where the majority of loan deals are with an option to buy or at least look to put the player in the shop window for a potential sale. It’s rare to see them used to actually develop a player to come back and fight for a place.

Real Madrid loaned full-back Achraf Hakimi to Borussia Dortmund last year for a period of two years. He’s started to really impress in Germany and scored both goals in their Champions League victory last week.

It’s still not completely clear where his future lies, but he gave an interview with AS which hinted a bit more about his future.

READ MORE: Potential replacement for Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde endorsed by club legend

Firstly his comments suggest their isn’t an agreement in the loan deal for Dortmund to sign him permanently. In talking about a potential move, he said that it wasn’t up to him and it would be down to the clubs to negotiate if he was to move to Germany permanently.

The bigger hint came when he discussed his love for Real Madrid and his desire to return there. When asked about a possible return to The Bernabeu he said: “I’m not going to lie, I’d love to be a success there, of course. I grew up at Madrid, it’s the club I call home and I’d like to keep on growing as a player there, but if it isn’t to be I’ll look to be a success somewhere else.”

He’s shown the ability to play on either side of the defence so there’s a definite need for somebody like him in the Real Madrid squad. Particularly with Marcelo getting older, having a right back who could also fill in on the left side would be invaluable to Zidane right now.

It still looks like he’s made the right choice to go out on loan, he’s getting to play regularly and prove what he can do. It will be fascinating to see what happens to him next Summer.