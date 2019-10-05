Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer Luka Modric as part of the deal to sign Tottenham star Christian Eriksen in January.

The Danish international has been a valuable player for Spurs since joining them from Ajax. However, his current contract expires next summer and he is yet to sign a new one.

Real Madrid want to sign Eriksen in January and are willing to offer Modric as part of the deal according to El Desmarque (via Sky Sports). The Croatian international’s current contract with Los Blancos also expires next summer and he hasn’t signed a new one as of now.

Before joining Real Madrid, Modric had a successful stint at Spurs, scoring 17 goals and providing 27 assists in 160 appearances across all competitions from 2008-2012.

He may not be the most suitable player to replace Eriksen at the moment but Modric’s experience could be really useful to Maurico Pochettino’s squad. However, Spurs may need to sign another attacking midfielder in January as a suitable replacement for the Danish international.