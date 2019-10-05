The agent of Real Madrid target Christian Eriksen was in the Spanish capital this weekend in order to re-open talks with Los Blancos regarding a move to the club for his client.

As per Don Balon, Eriksen’s agent is to spend this weekend in Madrid, as he looks to restart talks with the Spanish giants regarding a deal for the Dane, whose deal with Spurs runs out in the summer.

This means that the midfielder will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1st onwards, thus we can easily see why Eriksen’s agent was in Spain this weekend.

The report also notes that Eriksen is keen to leave Spurs and join Real Madrid, thus it only seems like a matter of time before Los Blancos agree a deal to sign the midfielder.

Eriksen is one of the best creative midfielders on the planet, thus it’s easy to see why Real would in for him, especially seeing as they could get him for free should he sign a pre-contract agreement with them.

Real don’t have too many creative options to pick from in the middle of the park at the moment, thus the signing of Eriksen looks like an absolute no-brainer.

Given how good Eriksen is, we doubt Real will be the only club in the race for the Dane’s signature this season, however given this report, it seems like the player’s preferred destination is the Santiago Bernabeu.