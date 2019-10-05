Some players go under the radar but manage to grow at an alarming rate and continue to step up a level with absolute ease. John McGinn always looked promising at St Mirren, but few would imagine he would gain the attention of Man United.

He’s taken gradual steps up from the Scottish Premiership, to the English Championship and then the Premier League. He’s very popular at Aston Villa and has shown there’s much more to his game than using his backside to maneuver opposing players out of the way.

According to The Athletic via The Sun, the scout who brought McGinn to England has suggested Sir Alex Ferguson is going to urge Man United chiefs to make a move for the midfielder. The article goes on to suggest that he could cost around £50m, but that should be affordable if United want to make the move.

They also say that Ferguson recommended him to the club last year, but they wanted to see him step up to the Premier League first to see if he could handle that level.

Obviously he can, given his outstanding start to the season with Villa. he’s scored three goals and absolutely looks ready to make a big impact at a bigger club.

It would be a particularly exciting signing for Scottish fans to see McGinn, Robertson and Tierney all playing for some of the biggest clubs in England. If only we could produce a capable centre-back the team would almost be in a position to go to Kazakhstan and not get thumped.