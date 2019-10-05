Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas feels that Newcastle United beat Manchester United at St. James’ Park today.

The Red Devils started the Premier League brilliantly by thrashing Chelsea 4-0. However, their performances haven’t been very good since then as they have won only two of the nine matches that have followed. Manchester United are currently tenth in the table after seven matches.

Their next match is tomorrow against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park. The Magpies have had a disastrous start to their league campaign and are currently 19th in the table. Despite Newcastle winning only one of their seven matches, Nicholas has predicted a 2-1 win for Steve Bruce’s side.

In his column for Sky Sports, the former Arsenal star wrote: “Steve Bruce goes up against his old team – it is an intriguing one. The last time Newcastle were at home, they were dreadful. You have to give the fans something at home, they are an amazing bunch of supporters.

“Manchester United are sitting in 10th with two wins in seven, scrambling for points at home. There is a lot of demands in place but Solskjaer has his plan for the youth and the club. His vision will take time. One week, Newcastle will surprise everybody, and this may be this week. If they hit them and are aggressive, they can shock Manchester United.”

The Red Devils have not won a single away fixture since their win over PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League back in March. However, there’s a good chance that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team can beat Newcastle United tomorrow. The Magpies have been lackluster so far but they produced an upset by beating Tottenham in their own backyard. Provided Bruce’s team is at their best, they might just shock Manchester United.