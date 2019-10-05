Jermaine Jenas shared his thoughts on Tottenham ahead of their clash with Brighton on Saturday and how the players will be feeling after their heavy loss to Bayern.

Spurs fell to a 7-2 defeat to the Bundesliga champions in the Champions League in midweek in what was a potentially damaging night for all concerned.

The best way to put that in the past is to bounce back against Brighton this weekend, but ultimately Jenas is concerned that this Tottenham side is now lacking two key ingredients that they previously possessed while also noting that the players will “feel ashamed” after the result on Tuesday night.

As seen in the video below, the former Spurs midfielder believes that the mental toughness and ability to grind out results that Tottenham previously had is now seemingly lacking, and while he conceded that the result against Bayern was coming, he’s not sure if that will be a turning point in the season.

Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to get his side back on track as soon as possible and a win over Brighton ahead of the international break will certainly raise morale and boost confidence for everyone at the club to suggest they have perhaps gone through their lowest point.

However, Jenas picks out important flaws in this side currently and it remains to be seen if that defeat to Bayern was a simple one off or if the players are going to struggle to react in the right way and get their campaign back on track.