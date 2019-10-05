Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said that the players trust the club’s new captain Granit Xhaka who has received criticism lately.

The Swiss international has made 141 appearances for the Gunners since joining them from Borussia Monchengladbach, amassing 11 goals and 16 assists. This season, the 27-year-old hasn’t been in the best of form and has also received a lot of criticism for his performances on the pitch.

SEE MORE: I haven’t seen what I expected’ – Club legend questions Arsenal star’s quality after underwhelming start to the season

Despite this, Emery has made Xhaka the Gunners’ permanent skipper and has said that the players trust him. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Arsenal manager said: “They (the players), with the vote, it gave him confidence and I also gave him that confidence after that. And now – small things or big things – we are going to work individually and collectively to be strong.

“And also to show our supporters, and to show in our way, how we can be strong with all the players and that captain. I also have big confidence and trust in every player, the captain [and the others] because I think now in the dressing room we have a very good spirit.”

Given that he has the support of his manager and teammates, Xhaka will certainly be in good spirits ahead of the upcoming matches where he will need to be at his best to silence his critics. Arsenal are currently 4th in the Premier League table and will be hoping to secure three points tomorrow when they take on Bournemouth.

A win for the Gunners cane take them to third in the standings provided Liverpool beat Leicester City at Anfield today.

[morestories