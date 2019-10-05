Upbeat Zidane makes key demand of Eden Hazard and impressive Real Madrid victory

There’s no club in the world that varies between absolute disaster and joy as much as Real Madrid. Last week was a disaster after drawing with Club Brugge in the Champions League, things look a bit rosier now after an impressive win and performance.

One particularly impressive performance came from their big Summer signing Eden Hazard. He’s struggled to get over an injury so far, but he grabbed a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over Granada.

Zinedine Zidane sounded upbeat about the performance afterwards, and he declared that the team really needs Hazard to play like that on a regular basis. Some of his comments were reported by AS.

He issued a demand to Hazard to build on the performance. The Frenchman said: “We need to see Eden like this, playing well and scoring goals.He wanted that, he was happy in the dressing room. We hope it’s the first of many for him.”

It was important for Hazard to start contributing for Madrid after a very quiet start. He had failed to score or assist in his first five games so this should give him confidence as he looks to get back to his best form.

Despite the feeling that Zidane’s job was under threat and the team have been poor so far this year, this result actually puts them four points clear at the top of La Liga.

The performances in the Champions League clearly need to improve, perhaps if Hazard can keep this up then Real will manage to scrape through to the knock out stages after a terrible start.