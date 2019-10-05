Video: Aaron Connolly scores superb solo goal as Brighton go 3-0 up vs Tottenham

Brighton were in fine form on Saturday as they threatened to run riot against Tottenham after going 3-0 up just after the hour mark.

It has been a thoroughly miserable week for Spurs as they were thumped 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

With that in mind, they would have been desperate to bounce back immediately but their afternoon soon turned sour after they fell behind against Brighton after just three minutes.

The hosts deserve plenty of credit for the way in which they played too, and no one was as impressive as Aaron Connolly who helped himself to a brace.

His second was undoubtedly the pick of the two goals though, as he not only went on an excellent run to get himself into a dangerous position, but he added a top-class finish to find the corner of the net, as seen in the video below.

Still only 19 years of age, it appears as though he has a bright future ahead of him…

Clinical from Connolly! How easy was that for the young debutant? pic.twitter.com/fYMGY3cJnY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 5, 2019