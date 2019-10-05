Video: AC Milan destined for relegation spot after Pepe Reina howler gifts the lead to Genoa

Clearly AC Milan aren’t quite on the same level as they were about 10 years ago, but there’s something heartbreaking about seeing them in the relegation places in Serie A.

Former Liverpool favourite Pepe Reina took over between the sticks today after an injury to Gigi Donnarumma, but it doesn’t look like he will be pushing for that spot on a regular basis.

READ MORE: AC Milan line up ideal managerial target if they opt to sack Giampaolo

Lasse Schone’s free kick is well struck, but this is a woeful effort from the Spaniard:

? He was a late addition to the starting lineup, and now Pepe Reina has gifted Genoa the lead with an absolute howler! ? Milan’s woes continue as Lasse Schöne’s free kick finds a way through pic.twitter.com/9KHDaHwtIt — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) October 5, 2019

Something needs to change at the club, but if they can’t find a way to take something from this game they will finish the night in a relegation spot.