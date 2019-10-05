Menu

Video: Axel Witsel scores Goal of the Season worthy volley for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund star Axel Witsel as scored arguably the best goal of the new season for the German giants against Freiburg, take a look at this wonderful volley.

In the 20th minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash between Freiburg and Dortmund, Thorgan Hazard delivered an inch-perfect corner into the box.

Fellow Belgian star Axel Witsel kept his eyes on the ball before unleashing a stunning volley on goal. The midfielder’s strike flew past defenders and into the top corner.

Take a look at the 30-year-old’s stunning strike below:

Dortmund are playing lovely football under Lucien Favre. This is just another reminder of how talented BVB’s stars are.

