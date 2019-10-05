Borussia Dortmund star Axel Witsel as scored arguably the best goal of the new season for the German giants against Freiburg, take a look at this wonderful volley.

In the 20th minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash between Freiburg and Dortmund, Thorgan Hazard delivered an inch-perfect corner into the box.

Fellow Belgian star Axel Witsel kept his eyes on the ball before unleashing a stunning volley on goal. The midfielder’s strike flew past defenders and into the top corner.

Take a look at the 30-year-old’s stunning strike below:

Axel Witsel, futbolista del Borussia Dortmund, adelantó a su equipo en la visita al Freiburg al conectar con su pierna diestra una preciosa volea a la salida de un córner. pic.twitter.com/AHxJvMmrUu — BeSoccer BVB (@besoccerBVB) October 5, 2019

El golazo de Witsel es el sueño de todo amante del fútbol, como prendió! ? pic.twitter.com/29DHyYuRlg — OSCAR ???? (@OsqarMr) October 5, 2019

Axel Witsel has scored one of the goals of the season for Borussia Dortmund. ??pic.twitter.com/Q75YhNj302 — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 5, 2019

Dortmund are playing lovely football under Lucien Favre. This is just another reminder of how talented BVB’s stars are.