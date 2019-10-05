Video: Ayoze Perez loses it at full-time after Leicester City suffer dramatic late defeat at Liverpool

Liverpool sealed a 2-1 win over Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday as James Milner scored from the penalty spot deep into injury time to secure the three points.

Sadio Mane had given the hosts the lead only to see James Maddison find an equaliser as the two sides looked set to share the spoils.

SEE MORE: Video: James Milner looks ice-cold as he scores last-gasp penalty for Liverpool vs Leicester

However, Milner had other ideas as after Mane was brought down in the box, he stepped up and delivered as he so often does from the spot to seal three more points for the Merseyside giants.

The drama didn’t end there though as Ayoze Perez was left absolutely livid after the whistle sounded, as seen in the video below.

It’s unclear at this stage as to what upset the Leicester ace so much, as ultimately it could have just been over the penalty incident and losing the game in such heartbreaking fashion.

However, he did appear to take issue with specific Liverpool players in particular with Adam Lallana and Andy Robertson getting involved, and so perhaps further details surrounding the scuffle will become public in the coming hours.

Perez is NOT happy! ? Liverpool extended their Premier League winning run to 1?7? matches with an eventful 2-1 win over Leicester today, including a last-minute penalty from James Milner! ? Watch today's Premier League highlights for free here: https://t.co/N5Jhr9NWhc pic.twitter.com/eAOdmqb8Ja — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 5, 2019