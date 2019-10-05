Video: Brighton pile further misery on Tottenham as Connolly doubles lead

Tottenham’s miserable week looks set to continue as Brighton took a 2-0 lead over Mauricio Pochettino’s side on Saturday.

The visitors were behind after a matter of minutes at the Amex Stadium as Hugo Lloris spilled a cross with Neal Maupay on hand to apply the finishing touch.

Unfortunately for Spurs, their captain also suffered a serious injury in the incident and he was stretchered off while receiving oxygen as he looks as though he’ll be sidelined for some time.

It didn’t get any better for Tottenham either, as while Paulo Gazzaniga was brought on to replace the Frenchman, he couldn’t keep out Aaron Connolly who doubled Brighton’s lead.

As seen in the video below, the shot-stopper made a bit of mess of his first attempt to deny the 19-year-old, who was then on hand to have a second crack at it and found the back of the net.

After their horror show in the Champions League in midweek against Bayern Munich, this wasn’t the response that Pochettino and his players would have been hoping to produce.

? Top-flight debut

? First league goal

? Brighton's youngest Premier League goalscorer Not bad Aaron Connolly. ? pic.twitter.com/Z1WHAJGlCE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 5, 2019

Tottenham in crisis ? Substitute Paulo Gazzaniga fumbles his save directly into the path of Aaron Connolly who doubles Brighton's lead!#BHATOT #PremierLeague #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/dSxK9uhpNP — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) October 5, 2019