Chelsea fans will love to see that promising youngster Conor Gallagher scored against rivals Fulham for loan club Charlton Athletic earlier today. What a finish this is.

In the 41st minute of this afternoon’s Championship clash between Fulham and Charlton, Chelsea ace Conor Gallagher drew first blood for the Addicks.

The 19-year-old smashed the ball into the back of the net with a lovely first-time half-volley after a wonderful move from Charlton.

Gallagher has been in fine form so far this season, scoring four goals and registering an assist from midfield in 11 outings.

Check out the starlet’s well-taken goal below:

? – "Charlton have rolled down the Thames and planted their flag in Fulham soil!" On-loan from Chelsea, Conor Gallagher grabs a goal for Lee Bowyer's side at Craven Cottage! pic.twitter.com/oPRy41nWeE — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 5, 2019

Scoring at Fulham’s Craven Cottage would have been an amazing moment for the boyhood blue and his family.

With Frank Lampard at the helm, there’s every chance that a player like Gallagher will get a chance in the first-team if he enjoys a good season with Charlton.

Chelsea aces Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have all become crucial first-team players for the Blues this season after their impressive loan spells last year.

Gallagher is a member of England Under-20’s squad, the ace could make the step up into the Under-21s if he continues his fine form in the Championship.