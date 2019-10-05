Video: Douglas Luiz scores stunning goal to wrap up Aston Villa rout vs Norwich

Aston Villa made no mistake on Saturday as they secured a 5-1 win over Norwich City to seal a convincing victory and three vital points.

Two goals from Wesley coupled with efforts from Jack Grealish and Conor Hourihane sent the visitors well on their way at Carrow Road, but it was Douglas Luiz who scored the pick of the goals.

As seen in the video below, the Brazilian midfield ace picked the ball up on the edge of the box and produced a sensational strike that found the back of the net.

It’s not the first brilliant goal he’s scored this season, and judging from his quality from distance, it probably won’t be the last either.

Although Villa boss Dean Smith will perhaps be slightly disappointed that his side couldn’t keep a clean sheet after conceding late on, it’s a big win for Villa after recent disappointments and they’ll hope that can now be a platform on which they can build their survival bid.