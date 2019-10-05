Menu

Video: Gareth Bale’s insane outside-foot assist to Benzema for Madrid vs Granada

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid have taken the lead against Granada less than two minutes into today’s La Liga clash, superstar Gareth Bale teed up Benzema with a superb outside-foot pass.

In the opening stages of this afternoon’s La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Granada, superstar Gareth Bale charged down the right-wing before playing a pinpoint outside-of-the-foot pass into Karim Benzema’s path.

The lovely ball in dazzled Granada’s defenders and Benzema was left free to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the forward’s opener below:

Zinedine Zidane’s side need a comfortable performance this afternoon, Los Blancos rescued a draw against Champions League minnows Club Brugge in midweek.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Gareth Bale Granada Granada CF Karim Benzema Zinedine Zidane