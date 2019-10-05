Real Madrid have taken the lead against Granada less than two minutes into today’s La Liga clash, superstar Gareth Bale teed up Benzema with a superb outside-foot pass.
In the opening stages of this afternoon’s La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Granada, superstar Gareth Bale charged down the right-wing before playing a pinpoint outside-of-the-foot pass into Karim Benzema’s path.
The lovely ball in dazzled Granada’s defenders and Benzema was left free to slot the ball into the back of the net.
Take a look at the forward’s opener below:
?????? ???????? | ???? ????? 1 × 0 ?????? | ???????????? ?????? ???
Via : ?@MnbrMadrid5? pic.twitter.com/WC2xaTDi9v
— az (@GoalEpl6) October 5, 2019
GOOOOOOLLL Karin Benzema um a zero pic.twitter.com/JvWVrkhHXr
— Mantosagradodez (@Mantosagradodez) October 5, 2019
Benzema Goal #sofascore #rma #gra pic.twitter.com/RD85c0ULYj
— Football Highlights (@Footbal83514411) October 5, 2019
Zinedine Zidane’s side need a comfortable performance this afternoon, Los Blancos rescued a draw against Champions League minnows Club Brugge in midweek.