Video: Happy Birthday rendition ruined for Mother as VAR decision goes against West Ham

Just when you thought VAR couldn’t get any worse, it’s only gone and ruined this poor woman’s birthday celebrations as her sons looks disgusted as a decision went against West Ham earlier this evening.
It’s one of those moments where you need to try and keep it together and be respectful to the birthday person, but clearly he couldn’t hide the disgust on his face:
When your Mother's Birthday is ruined by a West Ham VAR decision
— Gardeners F.C. (@GardenersFCB) October 5, 2019
This is magnificent. VAR now available to ruin Birthdays, weddings, christenings and family events nationwide.
— Ben Haines (@benhainess) October 5, 2019
We all expected some teething problems with the new system, but ruining birthdays is a step too far.