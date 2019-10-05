Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has scored his first La Liga goal for Real Madrid, the ace achieved the dream landmark with a sensational lob against Granada.

The superstar was played in by a pinpoint pass from youngster Fede Valverde, Hazard held off the defence’s challenges before effortlessly lobbing the goalkeeper to extend his side side’s lead.

Check out the Belgian star’s landmark goal below:

el golazo de eden hazard. pic.twitter.com/HGRIFzQHXM — nicole (@crisxnadal2) October 5, 2019

What a moment this is for the former Chelsea star. Hazard’s lifelong dream has come to reality today.