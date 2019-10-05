Video: ‘It wasn’t a sending off’ – Andy Gray has his say on Salah Choudhury incident in Liverpool vs Leicester, Di Matteo disagrees

Andy Gray and Roberto Di Matteo came to a disagreement tonight regarding an incident between Salah and Choudhury in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Leicester.

During the match, Choudhury went in with a rather rash and forceful tackle on Salah, one that meant the LFC superstar had to be subbed with what looked like a potential injury.

Following the match, BeIN Sports pundits Gray and Di Matteo came to a disagreement on the incident, with Gray stating it wasn’t a sending off, whilst former Chelsea boss Di Matteo disagreed.

Whose side are on in this instance? Did the ref make the right decision? Let us know down below.

Pictures via BeIN Sports