Leicester are level with Premier League leaders Liverpool thanks to a goal from Foxes sensation James Maddison. The ace scored after some lovely play by the Foxes.

Leicester got themselves level with Liverpool in the 80th minute of this afternoon’s exciting Premier League clash.

Marquee Foxes signing Ayoze Perez tricked his way past Liverpool midfielder Fabinho before playing a sensational defence-splitting pass to catch out Virgil van Dijk.

Maddison’s run behind Van Dijk was timed perfectly, the 22-year-old fired a shot on goal and it seemed to take a slight deflection off Dejan Lovren before beating Adrian and hitting the back of the net.

Check out Leicester’s equaliser below:

Brendan Rodgers’ side really are the team to watch out for this season. The Foxes have the chance to break into the league’s top four this season.