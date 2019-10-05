Real Madrid fans will love James Rodriguez’s passionate celebration after he scored his first goal since returning to Los Blancos in today’s win against Granada.

James Rodriguez sealed Real Madrid’s victory over Granada this afternoon by making it 4-2 to Los Blancos in the 92nd minute of the La Liga clash.

Spain international Alvaro Odriozola charged down from right-before drilling a low cross into the box, Rodriguez was left free to slot the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

The Colombian must’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, Rodriguez charged towards fans and took off his shirt before celebrating with supporters holding his country’s flag.

Take a look at the 28-year-old’s goal below:

That James Rodriguez goal & the celebration ??

Man has improved his defensive work rate sooo much. Deserves to have this moment at the Bernabéu.#RMAGRApic.twitter.com/Iy9iPYRrHJ — ? (@Shaquille0meal) October 5, 2019

Rodriguez returned to the Spanish capital this summer after a two-year loan spell with German giants Bayern Munich.

The superstar has struggled with injuries in recent years and it’s great to see him enjoying his football again after a difficult period.