Real Madrid star Luka Modric looks as though he’s back to his best after returning from injury, the Croatian superstar scored this long-range stunner to make it 3-0.

In the 60th minute of this afternoon’s La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Granada, marquee signing Eden Hazard showed off his lovely dribbling on the left-wing before teeing up Luka Modric with a pass.

The 34-year-old controlled the ball before firing it into the top corner, Granada’s keeper had no chance of stopping this.

Take a look at Madrid’s third of the day below:

Modric just scored this golazo. What a player. pic.twitter.com/JuGSIrqr66 — Alicia | was @asensional (@RMCFAlicia) October 5, 2019

This is the kind of performance that Madrid fans have been calling for. Los Blancos have looked much more clinical going forward and they need to continue this form.

Hopefully today’s classy performance isn’t a one-off for Zinedine Zidane’s side.