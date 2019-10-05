Brazilian superstar Neymar looks like he’s back to his best for Paris Saint-Germain after a troubled summer, look at the ace’s sensational pass vs Angers.

Neymar’s skills are still as sharp as ever. The attacker produced one of the best passes that you’ll ever see in PSG’s Ligue 1 clash with Angers today.

The former Barcelona star effortlessly flicked the ball up before volleying it into Juan Bernat’s path. Neymar somehow picked out the Spaniard without even looking in his direction.

Take a look at the Samba star’s amazing pass below:

Absolutely amazing pass by Neymar pic.twitter.com/7mvELR2nnP — ????? (@FPL_FC) October 5, 2019

Neymar has been phenomenal for the Parisians since his return to action, the 27-year-old still has his work cut out for him before he can win over the fans.