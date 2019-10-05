Real Madrid ace Achraf Hakimi is continuing to impress for loan club Borussia Dortmund, the youngster scored a sensational goal vs Freiburg earlier today.

Full-back Achraf Hakimi scored his third goal in two games for German giants Borussia Dortmund against Freiburg this afternoon.

This comes after the ace bagged brace for Lucien Favre’s side in the Champions League during midweek, take a look at Hakimi’s strikes here.

In the 67th minute of today’s clash, England sensation Jadon Sancho picked out the marauding right-back with an inch-perfect pass.

Hakimi showed sensational skill to effortlessly glide past his man before unleashing a shot on goal. The 20-year-old’s effort was deflected into the back of the net.

Take a look at the Moroccan international’s superb goal below:

3e but de Hakimi en 2 matches. pic.twitter.com/Htsq1vHBfi — Ø (@__Goes) October 5, 2019

Achraf Hakimi goal vs Freiburg pic.twitter.com/KAYLr02bE5 — Pkc (@Pkc1061) October 5, 2019

Hakimi is in fine form for BVB, Zinedine Zidane should be keeping a close eye on Madrid’s academy graduate.

He looks like he could be the long-term successor to star Dani Carvajal.