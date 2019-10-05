Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has opened the scoring for the Reds against Leicester this afternoon, the forward pulled off a tidy finish after Milner’s great pass.

Liverpool have taken the lead against Leicester just minutes before halftime. Reds superstar Sadio Mane proved his clutch talents by scoring his 50th league goal for the Merseyside outfit at a crucial moment.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were facing some difficulties against the Foxes before Mane’s opener.

Midfield maestro James Milner played an amazing ball over the top of Leicester’s defence and Mane showed his lightning-speed to charge towards goal.

The 27-year-old showed his ice-cold composure by remaining calm and slotting the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.

Mane is on fire for Liverpool right now. The Senegalese star is unstoppable.