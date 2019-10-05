Menu

Video: Sadio Mane produces brilliant, emotional reaction to Milner penalty in last-minute of Liverpool vs Leicester

Leicester City FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Sadio Mane celebrated in emotional fashion this afternoon, as Liverpool score a last-minute winner to beat Leicester at Anfield.

A 95th minute penalty from James Milner proved to be the difference between the two sides, as the Reds kept up their 100% start to the season.

Following Milner’s spot kick, Mane celebrated by falling to the floor in a heap, seemingly overcome with emotion at LFC’s last-minute winner.

Honestly, given how important this win could prove to be in the future, we can hardly blame him!

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Sadio Mane