Video: ‘Shocking’ – These fans think Sadio Mane dived for Liverpool vs Leicester

Some football fans have taken to social media to claim that Liverpool star Sadio Mane dived to get the crucial penalty that sealed a win for the Reds vs Leicester.

In the final minute of this afternoon’s exciting Premier League clash between Liverpool and Leicester, Jurgen Klopp’s side were awarded a penalty after Marc Albrighton brought down Sadio Mane from behind.

Midfield general James Milner reiterated his ice-cold ability from the spot by sending Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way with a perfectly composed penalty.

The Reds dramatically won all three points.

Tensions were certainly high at full-time, Foxes star Ayoze Perez seemed to challenge the entire Liverpool team to a fight for a reason that hasn’t been revealed yet.

Some football fans have taken to social media to blast the decision to award Liverpool a penalty.

Take a look at the incident leading to the penalty below:

Check out some reaction from these sceptical fans to the incident below:

The luck’s definitely with Liverpool right now, however after looking at several replays it doesn’t seem as though Mane dived for the Reds.

Albrighton’s challenge was quite clumsy and reckless, this may just be a way for rivals fans to hit out at the high-flying Reds.

