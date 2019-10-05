Here’s how some fans have reacted to Jurgen Klopp’s lineup ahead of today’s crucial clash with Leicester, the Reds have made two changes to their lineup.

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to the starting eleven that beat Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League during midweek.

Dejan Lovren takes the place of England international Joe Gomez and Mr. Reliable James Milner comes into the midfield in the place of Jordan Henderson.

The Reds will have to be much more alert at the back this afternoon, Jamie Vardy is one of the best forwards in the league and the tireless star will be ready to pounce on any mistakes.

James Maddison and Youri Tielemans also have the quality to split defences with just one pass.

Exciting prospect Harvey Elliot has been named on the bench.

Take a look at the Reds’ lineup below:

Check out how some fans have reacted to the team selection:

please tell me your joking about lovren…? — 6TimesMate (@Number4VVD) October 5, 2019

Lovren and that midfield. Vile — sabah (@Sabah07) October 5, 2019

Lovren and that midfield ?? — Dan (@DxnLFC_) October 5, 2019

LOVREN VS VARDY?!?! — Kyle (@SixTimesLFC) October 5, 2019

Milner and Lovren ?? — ? (@zvrvz) October 5, 2019

Ox not on the bench I swear he needs to leave — H (@Gxxnna) October 5, 2019

What does Naby have to do to start a game ? — #6 (@Spitzzyy15) October 5, 2019

Wait hold up, WHY IS LOVREN STARTING?? — Sam (@SamueILFC) October 5, 2019

I trust Klopp, but I don’t trust Lovren. Two different things there. — Sam (@SamueILFC) October 5, 2019

three points please. That’s all. — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) October 5, 2019

It seems as though a large number of fans are worried about Lovren’s inclusion in the starting lineup. They may just have to trust Klopp, youngster Joe Gomez has faced some difficulties recently and could perhaps benefit from being dropped.

After a nervy encounter with Red Bull Salzburg during midweek, Klopp’s men will want to seal a comfortable victory heading into the international break.

Today’s clash with the Foxes is about as hard a game the Reds can play before their two-week break, Rodger’s side are flying – sitting third in the league.

The East Midlands outfit have also looked quality against top class opposition, it will be interesting to see how Liverpool deal with the likes of Maddison, Ben Chilwell, Vardy and Tielemans.