AC Milan continue to evaluate manager’s position after being ready to sack Giampaolo at half time vs Genoa

It always puts a spanner in the works when a manager on the verge of getting sacked managed to spur his team to a comeback victory away from home.

In the case of AC Milan, it still doesn’t look like they trust Marco Giampaolo as a long term boss, but it’s always difficult to make the decision to move somebody on after a win.

It might even be the case they feel the need to wait for the next loss or leave it a few days before giving him the boot, but reports from Italy don’t exactly suggest his position is safe:

#Milan are still evaluating the position of #Giampaolo, and the club ready to sack him at half-time yesterday. They didn’t like the game against #Genoa. @SempreMilanCom — Vito Angelè (@VitoAngele) October 6, 2019

That certainly suggests he would’ve been gone if they had lost the game, but if they are that convinced they didn’t want him to continue in the job then the board just need to get rid of him and move on. A reasonable 45 minutes away to Genoa is not enough to suddenly prove you have what it takes.

Despite the win Milan still find themselves in 13th position, which clearly isn’t good enough. With the international break coming up, it’s the perfect chance to get rid of the manager and give someone a bit of time to work with the squad.

A sensational return for Rino Gattuso would certainly make sense at this point…